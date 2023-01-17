Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) welcomes first CDP rating

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 17, 2023

AMP recognised for strong sustainability performance

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), a non-profit environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating agency, issued its updated ratings for organisations around the world for 2022. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMP), a global supplier of beverage cans, was awarded a leadership rating of A- for water management and a B rating for climate change.

Ardagh_Metal_Packaging_Logo.jpg

AMP, through such third-party verification, is building from the inherent environmental advantages of infinitely recyclable beverage cans, which are a perfect example of a circular economy with recycled cans able to return to store shelves in their original form in about 60 days.

AMP had previously secured ratings from CDP with Ardagh Glass Packaging, both businesses of Ardagh Group. This was the first year for an independent CDP rating and the company was benchmarked against peer organisations in the metal manufacturers category.

"The positive CDP rating for AMP verifies we are on track in delivering on our sustainability commitments," said Oliver Graham, CEO AMP. "We will maintain our path toward environmental excellence as we consistently deliver on objectives such as emissions, waste and water usage reduction. Through this we will continue to serve as a leadership example in our local communities and further support our customer's own sustainability platforms."

CDP measures and assesses the risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and forests. CDP included more stringent scoring in 2022 in order to drive best practices, improve data quality and better track organisations' alignment on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and, per the Paris Agreement of 2015, achieve net zero emissions by 2050. In 2022, more than 18,000 organisations around the world participated in the rating by CDP.

For more information on AMP's sustainability journey, please click here.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (

NYSE:AMBP, Financial) is a leading supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable beverage cans globally. Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 5,000 people with sales of approximately $4.1bn.

favicon.png?sn=PH87317&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-metal-packaging-amp-welcomes-first-cdp-rating-301722535.html

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH87317&Transmission_Id=202301170700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH87317&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.