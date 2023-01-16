SCOTTIE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENT OF ELLIE OWENS

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ellie Owens to the Company's board of directors, effective January 16, 2023.

With ten years of technical and corporate experience, Ms. Owens has held roles at Golder Associates, Diavik Diamond Mine, Agnico Eagle's Meadowbank Mine, Atomic Energy of Canada and at Groia & Co (securities litigation). Ms. Owens holds a J.D. and M.Sc. (Geology) from Western University and a B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Waterloo. She currently is a member of the Board of Directors of the PDAC as well as on the PDAC Planning Committee.

Brad Rourke, President and CEO of Scottie stated, "We are excited to welcome Ellie to Scottie's board of directors. Ellie's experience in the junior mining industry, coupled with her legal and geological background, makes her a welcome addition to the Company and will strengthen the skillset of Scottie's board."

Scottie also announces that it has granted 4,850,000 options to acquire common shares to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.27 per share and are valid for a period of five years.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

