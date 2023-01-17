Teleperformance's Cloud Campus Wins Gold Medal as the World's Best Work-at-Home Operation

CCW lauds Teleperformance for its innovative remote work solution for more than 200,000 work-at-home employees

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, has received the number one ranking as the "World's Best Home/ Remote Agent Program". Contact Center World (CCW) – the world's largest industry trade association, with 210,000 members in almost 200 countries – recently recognized Teleperformance with a gold medal for its unique Cloud Campus remote work model. Cloud Campus is a globally scalable and a highly effective model for hiring, training and managing remote workforces. Worldwide, over 200,000 Teleperformance employees work from home at least part of the time. Cloud Campus supports remote services delivery in 265 languages to all key world markets and industries.

Fabio Luis, Global Head of Cloud Campus, Teleperformance, commented, "Remote work is here to stay and companies are constantly evaluating the best combination of deployment models to optimize both performance results and employee satisfaction. We operate great award-winning traditional facilities, and our research reveals many employees around the world favor the Cloud Campus Work-at-Home model due to family and environmental friendliness. From a future-of-work perspective, Cloud Campus is a customer experience management metaverse that functions as an office in the cloud. It is unrestricted by geography and offers our home workers job support, professional skills development and virtual social activities to help maximize results for our clients and work-life balance for our people."

A new generation of workers joining the labor market expect a more socially engaged and balanced lifestyle enhanced by leveraging new cloud technologies. CCW recognized Teleperformance's initiatives to address those contemporary and future-of-work trends and its ability to connect talent, culture, and brands in a place beyond geographies.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

GuruFocus Screeners

