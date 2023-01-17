Generac Grid Services Reports 2022 as a Historic Year for Delivery of Its Grid Reliability Solutions

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023

Working with energy markets, utilities and their customers, Generac Grid Services delivered more than 34 GWh of capacity to help keep the energy grid stable

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Grid Services, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that the use of its Concerto™ platform to support utilities and energy markets has resulted in the delivery of more than 34 GWh of energy to the grid during periods of grid strain. This achievement marks the greatest annual use of Concerto™, the company's distributed energy resource (DER) control and optimization platform, to keep residential homes and commercial and industrial facilities powered throughout the year.

Generac Grid Services delivered historic grid reliability in 2022:

  • More than 34 GWh of capacity delivered during periods of peak demand
  • 2.5 million individual DER dispatches
  • Almost 36,500 events from 18 utility clients and 3 wholesale markets served
  • Nearly 8,000 hours of cumulative DER dispatch from more than 20,500 commercial, industrial, and residential devices
  • 12 months of Concerto use 24/7, less software update times, for automatic frequency restoration reserve by one customer
  • Global footprint with projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

In addition to supporting energy grids during periods of high electricity demand, Generac Grid Services also helped utilities absorb excess renewable electricity generation. The Concerto platform increased load by 106 MWh and reduced excess generations' dispatch back to the electricity grid. Further advanced uses of Concerto in 2022 included additional fast-response use cases to support various reserve markets, voltage support to help distribution system stability, and threshold control to limit localized peaks at individual facilities or locations along the distribution network.

About Generac Grid Services

Generac Grid Services is a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. Generac Grid Services is working to change the way the world generates and uses electricity. From turnkey solar + storage solutions, to backup generators, additional distributed energy resources and virtual power plant software, Generac Grid Services is helping to accelerate the world's transition to a cleaner, more reliable power grid. Via the company's energy-balancing platform, power generation and storage products that might otherwise sit idle are now able to be dispatched and orchestrated as part of a distributed energy solution, thereby generating value for the home or business owner, while also delivering value to the energy grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected]
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

SOURCE Generac Grid Services

