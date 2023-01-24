Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced today that it has teamed up with USAA Alliance Services (“USAA”), a leading provider of financial services for active and retired military and their families, to offer its EaaS solutions to its members across the United States.USAA members will benefit from both companies’ commitment to customer service and enjoy affordable, reliable, and clean energy created right from their rooftops.

“We are thrilled to come together with USAA and bring our Sunnova SunSafe® solar + battery storage services to its members,” said Vera Gavrilovich, VP of Marketing at Sunnova. “As more consumers are experiencing rising energy bills and increasingly frequent power outages, many are choosing to make their own power with Sunnova to protect their financial future and increase their energy security.”

USAA members will see Sunnova featured on the USAA+Perks+site where they can learn more about the available Sunnova products, service, and financing options.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “going to,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implementation of the program and benefits for USAA members. Sunnova’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, results of operations and financial position, our competition, changes in regulations applicable to our business, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, supply chain uncertainty, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova’s filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005031/en/