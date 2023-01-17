CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

CAYZER HOUSE LONDON ENGLAND, X0 SW1E 6NN

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $604.00Mil. The top holdings were ORCL(12.64%), WSO(11.32%), and TXN(11.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC bought 13,800 shares of NYSE:MCO for a total holding of 101,300. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.51.

On 01/17/2023, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $314.53 per share and a market cap of $57.62Bil. The stock has returned -12.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-book ratio of 25.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.51 and a price-sales ratio of 10.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC bought 40,000 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 238,000. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 01/17/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $117.01 per share and a market cap of $309.79Bil. The stock has returned -10.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 303.92, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC bought 6,750 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 114,400. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $427.79.

On 01/17/2023, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $388.47 per share and a market cap of $60.47Bil. The stock has returned -37.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-book ratio of 6.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC bought 7,000 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 401,000. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.7.

On 01/17/2023, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $179.01 per share and a market cap of $162.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-book ratio of 11.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 29,220-share investment in NAS:EMBC. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.89 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, Embecta Corp traded for a price of $23.07 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embecta Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.