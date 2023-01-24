NextGen Healthcare to Host Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call on January 24

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022, operating results on January 24, 2023, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. EST.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 800-343-4849 or 785-424-1699 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ323 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

A recording of the event will be available at investor.nextgen.com. It will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

