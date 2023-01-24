ACI Worldwide Launches ACI Instant Pay for Merchants - In-Store, Online, and Mobile Real-Time Payments

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, today announced the launch of %3Ci%3EACI+Instant+Pay%3C%2Fi%3E, a new real-time payments solution that enables merchants in the U.S. to accept online, mobile and in-store payments instantly. The expansion of ACI%27s+real-time+payments+software solutions to merchants reinforces ACI’s global leadership in powering domestic and pan-regional real-time schemes reaching billions worldwide.

Merchants can enable ACI Instant Pay via simple API integration with ACI's payments orchestration platform. Once integrated, ACI Instant Pay appears to merchants as an alternative payment method through all major channels: online, in-store and mobile app. For in-store payments, a QR code displayed on a consumer-accessible screen enables customers to initiate and complete payments via their mobile device, enabling a smooth, secure and one-click checkout experience.

With the expected launch of the U.S. domestic real-time payments scheme FedNow in 2023, ACI Instant Pay will allow U.S.-based merchants to boost their businesses by accepting and processing real-time payments, which are expected to grow in popularity over the next few years. ACI’s 2022+Prime+Time+for+Real-Time+report forecasts the annual volume of real-time transactions in the U.S. to reach 8.9 billion by 2026, up from 1.8 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate of 37%.

ACI Instant Pay Benefits at a Glance:

  • Freedom from interchange fee burden: providing welcome relief from the rising costs of processing payments by card, which now average 2-4% of each transaction.
  • Instant settlement equals instant liquidity for merchants.
  • Chargebacks are eliminated: with account validation carried out pre-payment, only insufficient funds can result in declined transactions. That means no more chargebacks, while fraud exposure also shifts to the banks.
  • Integration simplicity
    • Single, simple API integration for secure eCommerce
    • QR code integration in-store

“At ACI, we are pleased to expand our global leadership of driving real-time payments for central governments, payment networks, banks, financial institutions and fintech companies to include Merchants now. Merchants can now reap the dual benefits of instant payments for an enhanced shopper experience and improved bottom line. Many shoppers are frustrated by traditional payment options. They want more choice, greater transparency and better control, online and in-store,” said Debbie Guerra, chief product officer, ACI Worldwide. “ACI Instant Pay helps merchants capture and engage new customers while driving growth and lowering costs.”

“With ACI Instant Pay, value flows directly from customer to merchant with no card fees, no user friction, no delays and no risk of card fraud,” added Basant Singh, global head of ACI's merchant segment. “It also allows merchants to reduce their costs and pass savings on to their customers as an incentive in the form of cashback, loyalty points or discounts.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2023
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005097r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005097/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.