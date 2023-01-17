Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1100 POYDRAS STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 71063

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(33.20%), SDY(8.65%), and IVV(8.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,161 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 36,334. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/17/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $400.37 per share and a market cap of $300.54Bil. The stock has returned -12.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC bought 4,442 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 356,126. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 01/17/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $156.66 per share and a market cap of $67.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a price-book ratio of 4.53.

During the quarter, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC bought 3,913 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 110,844. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 01/17/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $129.6 per share and a market cap of $24.36Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,406 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 54,921. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 01/17/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $257.17 per share and a market cap of $67.67Bil. The stock has returned -5.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

The guru sold out of their 3,320-share investment in ARCA:IVW. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.82 during the quarter.

On 01/17/2023, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.14 per share and a market cap of $28.83Bil. The stock has returned -23.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a price-book ratio of 6.41.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.