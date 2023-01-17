ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3rd Floor London, X0 EC4m 9BR

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $486.00Mil. The top holdings were EIX(29.40%), NSC(24.08%), and ALE(20.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:AGR by 1,641,199 shares. The trade had a 14.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 01/17/2023, Avangrid Inc traded for a price of $43.4 per share and a market cap of $16.78Bil. The stock has returned -6.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avangrid Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 93.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. bought 63,549 shares of NYSE:NSC for a total holding of 492,186. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.48.

On 01/17/2023, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $255.13 per share and a market cap of $59.07Bil. The stock has returned -10.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. bought 181,626 shares of NYSE:ALE for a total holding of 1,954,376. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.46.

On 01/17/2023, ALLETE Inc traded for a price of $65.43 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned 2.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ALLETE Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. bought 459,796 shares of NYSE:PCG for a total holding of 5,714,574. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.71.

On 01/17/2023, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $15.89 per share and a market cap of $33.73Bil. The stock has returned 24.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd. bought 75,713 shares of NYSE:EIX for a total holding of 1,698,247. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.18.

On 01/17/2023, Edison International traded for a price of $68.2 per share and a market cap of $26.04Bil. The stock has returned 10.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edison International has a price-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.