ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, today announced the launch of %3Ci%3EACI+Wallet+Hub%3C%2Fi%3E, an integrated network that connects merchants in 70+ countries to a single hub for 200+ global and regional digital wallets.

Merchants can enable ACI Wallet Hub via simple API integration with ACI's payments orchestration platform. Through a single integration — and a single vendor relationship — ACI Wallet Hub provides merchants with access to every leading digital wallet available today and the ability to deliver native wallet checkout experiences for consumers. The new wallet hub will save time and money on developing, managing and maintaining digital wallet integrations. ACI Wallet Hub eliminates integration burdens to multiple wallet providers and future proofs against changing technical and compliance requirements.

Consumer use of digital wallets continues to increase worldwide. More than half of consumers (52.7%) held and used a digital wallet in 2021, representing a 33% increase over the last five years. However, with the rise of popular digital wallets, many merchants are forced to manage multiple individual integrations and payment gateway contracts. It increases costs and slows the time to market new payment experiences.

ACI offers extensive coverage across the wallet hub network, gaining complete access to a large and ever-growing suite of digital wallets as part of the core API so merchants can offer the alternative payments customers prefer at checkout via any channel – eCommerce, mobile apps and in-store.

“Digital wallets are increasingly secure, flexible and convenient, with Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, embracing them as a mainstream payment method,” said Debbie Guerra, chief product officer, ACI Worldwide. “ACI Wallet Hub enables merchants to offer customers all their preferred ways to pay to achieve greater eCommerce sales and faster growth.”

“ACI Wallet Hub takes the complexity out of keeping up with emerging technologies and customer demand,” commented Basant Singh, global head of ACI’s merchant segment. “It enables merchants to stay flexible and innovative without the high cost and compliance burdens associated with integrating and maintaining multiple individual digital wallets.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2023

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005091/en/