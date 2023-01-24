Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Yael Duffy and Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 418-4826. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6758. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 9022133.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.ilptreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of September 30, 2022, ILPT’s portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. More than 78.1% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues as of September 30, 2022 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.ilptreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005452/en/