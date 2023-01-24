UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced significant upgrades to allow customers to modernize their software testing practices by migrating testing to the UiPath Business Automation Platform. With migration streamlined and comprehensive software testing natively available to all customers, UiPath provides CIOs and IT decision makers the opportunity to save costs by consolidating and automating testing in a single platform.

UiPath+Test+Suite combines the world’s leading robotic process automation (RPA) technology with omni-channel+testing+capabilities to sustainably accelerate scaling through continuous testing, cross-enterprise collaboration, and a consistent approach to create and deploy automations. Test Suite benefits practitioners who create automations and stakeholders who depend on automations, including transformation leaders, business users, customers, and partners.

New UiPath Test Suite capabilities include:

Migration accelerator service: migrates both Test Management and Automation assets from commonly used legacy solutions for customers looking to standardize testing on UiPath. Large enterprise customers using legacy solutions for application lifecycle management (ALM) can use this tool for easy migration to UiPath.

migrates both Test Management and Automation assets from commonly used legacy solutions for customers looking to standardize testing on UiPath. Large enterprise customers using legacy solutions for application lifecycle management (ALM) can use this tool for easy migration to UiPath. Test Manager Hub: UiPath Test Manager connectors for ALM and testing tools for tighter collaboration and management across the software delivery team to support new test automation use cases.

Test Suite now integrates with more than 40 of the most popular ALM tools on the market after working in collaboration with Tasktop by Planview. With these new capabilities, UiPath customers can apply production-grade test automation on both modern and legacy applications, maximizing automation coverage of testing by automating what was previously difficult and complex.

“Customers are seeking to connect UiPath to their development toolchain, and these two new features of the UiPath Business Automation Platform are the latest innovations in automated testing,” said Dr. Gerd Weishaar, Senior Vice President of Product Management at UiPath. “CIOs and IT leaders can achieve software testing outcomes faster at a lower cost with our intuitive and scalable testing solutions included in the market’s only end-to-end automation platform. Organizations can leave disparate legacy testing tools behind and consolidate on the UiPath platform to modernize how teams manage and execute delivery of their software.”

Orica, one of the world’s largest mining and infrastructure solutions providers, is planning to use Test Suite to enable successful upgrades of its SAP S4 HANA software. “As we scale our automation program and build complex automations that will accelerate our business, the ability to automate testing within the UiPath Business Automation Platform will be critical,” said Chris Crozier, Chief Information Officer, Orica.

"Digital innovation demands faster software deployment times which rely on continuous testing approaches to enable quality application delivery as part of DevOps pipelines," said Melinda Ballou, research director of IDC's Agile ALM Quality and Portfolio Strategies service. "Software testing tools that enable ease of access and coordination with RPA environments such as UIPath's and broadly used development environments bring opportunities to execute more quickly to improve software velocity and business execution."

Earlier in 2022, UiPath was named a Leader in the IDC+MarketScape%3A+Worldwide+Cloud+Testing+2022+Vendor+Assessment+%26ndash%3B+Empowering+Business+Velocity.* The report, which includes UiPath for the first time among traditional software quality tools, examines cloud testing adoption trends and their influence on organizational success through the development of secure, high-quality software.

The IDC MarketScape report recognizes UiPath for capitalizing on its RPA technology and dominant position in the enterprise automation market to help enable timely, needed coordination and synergy for the testing of automations. “One reference equated the time saved using UiPath for both RPA and Test Suite to a savings of $2.5 million for the company,” the report states. To download a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment – Empowering Business Velocity, click+here.

Register+here to join a webinar on February 16 to learn more about modernizing the testing stack with UiPath migration accelerators that help customers migrate from legacy testing solutions and connect UiPath Test Manager.

To learn more about UiPath Test Suite and its suite testing products and services, please visit+here, and try UiPath Test Suite for free here. To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing 2022 Vendor Assessment – Empowering Business Velocity (IDC # US47097221, March 2022)

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005103/en/