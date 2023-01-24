%3Cb%3EReal+Salt+Lake%3C%2Fb%3E of Major League Soccerhas selected leading commerce technology provider%3Cb%3EShift4%3C%2Fb%3E to power payments at America First FieldandZions Bank Stadiumto help further enhance the gameday experience for the fans of the Claret-&-Cobalt.

Shift4’s end-to-end payment solution will enhance the fan experience at these venues in numerous ways. It will enable guests to pay for all transactions within the stadiums using a single account, personalize offers and experiences, and provide multiple payment options. Shift4 will also power payments for event ticketing through a direct integration with SeatGeek, Real Salt Lake’s new ticketing platform for each of the Club’s Utah venues.

“Shift4 has established itself as a leader in the payment processing field and our Club is confident that our collaboration with them will be another in a long line of improvements we are making to maximize the gameday experience for our fans,” said Real Salt Lake President John Kimball. “This partnership will streamline the payment process for our fans and provide conveniences that very few professional venues currently offer.”

As the preferred choice of industry leaders, Shift4 delivers the most comprehensive end-to-end solution for concessions, ticketing, and even mobile applications. All payments processed within the venue are connected in one place to deliver a flawless fan experience in-stadium, online, and everywhere in between.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Real Salt Lake to enhance the gameday experience for fans at America First Field,” said Shift4 Head of Enterprise Anthony Perez. “Our goal is to provide a frictionless commerce solution for their venues, thus streamlining stadium operations to reduce payment complexities for their fanbase.”

ABOUT SHIFT4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

