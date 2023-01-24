KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., unveiled the first virtual new-home community in the metaverse to connect with the next generation of homebuyers and inspire them in innovative ways.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005529/en/

Breaking New Ground: KB Home First National Homebuilder in the Metaverse with Launch of Virtual New-Home Community. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home’s first-of-its-kind metaverse new-home community debuts in the popular Decentraland platform and showcases a three-dimensional welcome pavilion, coupled with three architecturally distinct model homes with interactive features to encourage exploration and engagement. In addition, a virtual host will greet and educate potential buyers on the benefits of building a new KB home – with the experience offering multiple ways for visitors to continue their homebuying journey in the physical world.

This virtual new-home community features advanced technology so visitors can discover some of the many design choices to personalize a KB home. On arrival, they will be prompted to explore the model homes’ exterior styles, which include contemporary, Spanish, farmhouse and craftsman architecture. When touring the interiors, visitors can select flooring, cabinets, countertop, faucets, tile and lighting to create their unique vision of home.

“KB Home has a long-standing history of groundbreaking innovation. Today, we’re creating opportunities with an eye toward the future, so next-gen homebuyers can experience a new KB Home community virtually,” said Jeffrey+Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “We know consumers are increasingly immersing themselves and spending more time in virtual spaces. KB Home’s metaverse community is all about discovery and creation and provides a captivating setting for homebuyers to explore what truly sets us apart – innovative design, personalization and partnership.”

KB Home partnered with The Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of Tokens.com, to design and build its Decentraland community. The company selected Decentraland, a 3D browser-based platform and the first fully decentralized virtual world in the metaverse, as the site of its virtual community because of the platform’s broad accessibility and ease of use.

“KB Home epitomizes a company that is focused on building the future,” said Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group. “By developing the first-ever new-home community in the metaverse, as well as technology for their customers to personalize the virtual homes they tour, we created an immersive experience that distinguishes KB Home within the homebuilding industry and reinforces their commitment to innovation and digital leadership.”

To explore KB Home’s virtual new-home community, visit kbhome.com%2Fmetaverse. Follow along on social media using #KBHomeExperience.

For more information about KB Home, visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting our commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005529/en/