BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, announces the appointments of Mr. Christopher (Chris) Loope as Chief Strategy Officer and Ms. Nycole Rosen as Chief Information Officer. These key promotions reflect the Company’s commitment to growth by further strengthening the strategic vision of expanding operations, technology, and overall market share in 2023.

“We see strong correlation between leadership bench strength and operational resiliency. And I believe that these two individuals exemplify purpose-driven leadership on our bench, with talent and skills that bring deep value and innovation to BGSF,” said Beth Garvey, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As a visionary senior executive, Chris has achieved a track record of success leading business transformation and M&A integration initiatives for a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar professional services organization. Throughout his career, Chris has championed innovation/transformation, streamlined/centralized technology infrastructure/operations, and built high-performance teams to fuel business scalability and optimize performance while reducing costs. Like Chris, Nycole is a proven leader with excellence in technology modernization and project management, and I am confident in her expertise and leadership abilities as she steps into the CIO role. Our engagement culture has been fundamental to our success with our clients, Team Members, and vendor partners, and I am confident that Chris and Nycole will continue to lead BGSF into the future with vision, drive, and intention,” concludes Beth Garvey, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Loope joined BGSF in January 2019 as CIO, leading our modernization efforts in technology and cybersecurity and successfully completing the technology roadmap. Prior to joining BGSF, Loope advanced though recent roles as VP of Operations, CIO and Chief Digital Officer for EmployBridge, Inc. Loope brought the IT operations inhouse and led ongoing technology transformation and business integrations initiatives sustaining M&A growth to $3 billion in annual revenue. Loope has successfully lead projects including merger integrations, contact center virtualization and optimization, operations process improvement, recruiting and sales automation, multiple systems and infrastructure migrations, and developed a suite of mobile apps for automated workforce management. Previously, Loope held the role of Senior Manager with Technisource, leading teams in technology assessments and management consulting engagements. Loope graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Management BBA. He is certified in Lean Six Sigma and the Agile Development methodologies.

Ms. Rosen joined BGSF in 2019 as Vice President of Technology and successfully established the Company’s formal PMO, Project Management Office, where she built standard practices for managing projects and continuous improvement procedures for newly implemented technology. She also led efforts to replace all of BGSF’s existing technology with industry-leading tools and systems. Prior to BGSF, Rosen’s experience included management roles at both EmployBridge and JourneyTEAM in operations, training and technology in the staffing industry. Rosen earned a BBA and master’s in Teaching and Learning with Technology, which was invaluable to the Company during the pandemic shutdowns. She also serves on the Board of the northern Utah chapter of the Project Management Institute as Outreach.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 94th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

