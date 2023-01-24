MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services, and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions today announced the addition of Ken Poole, a proven leader in sales strategy, project-based sales leadership and management, as Executive Vice President of Sales. Mr. Poole will report directly to CEO Michael Jenkins.

Mr. Poole has over 23 years of sales and leadership experience, most recently as Vice President, Strategic Account Sales at Johnson Controls North America, following prior sales management roles at Tyco Integrated Security and ADT Security Services. In his last position held at Johnson Controls, he had a secured revenue responsibility of more than $1B. Prior to that, he led a commercial security sales team consisting of over 600 sales managers, sellers, and support personnel across North America – and was responsible for generating over $250M in new revenue per year. Ken began his career as a retail clothing entrepreneur, growing his business to three locations. He then focused his career on corporate sales – where he progressed rapidly – as a sales representative and sales manager to senior sales management and leadership positions.

Mike Jenkins, commented, “Ken is an exceptional professional with an extensive background in project-based sales leadership and demand creation. From strategy and business development to execution, we believe Ken is the right person to leverage Orion’s product and service strengths to drive our future growth. We welcome Ken to Orion and look forward to benefitting from his leadership.”





Ken Poole, Executive Vice President of Sales at Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

