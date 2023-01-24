Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ricardo Zayas as Senior Vice President, Operations, Biologics North America. Mr. Zayas will be responsible for all of the company’s North American biologics operations, including its centers of excellence for drug product fill/finish in Bloomington, Indiana, and gene therapy manufacturing in Harmans, Maryland. He will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Catalent’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Maselli.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005260/en/

Ricardo Zayas, who joins Catalent as Senior Vice President, Operations, Biologics North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

Welcoming Mr. Zayas to Catalent, Alessandro Maselli commented, “Ricardo brings vast senior management experience to Catalent’s leadership team, which he will draw upon as we execute the next stage of our strategic growth plans in biologics that we have been implementing over the past few years. We have made significant investment in facilities, assets and new technologies across North America, and Ricardo will be working closely with the team we have in place to meet the demands of our customers’ therapies and medicines, enhancing operational excellence, and bringing a growing pipeline of innovative treatments to patients.”

Mr. Zayas’ experience includes more than 30 years working in pharmaceutical manufacturing and operations leadership. He joins Catalent from Ocyonbio, a biosimilars, cell and gene, and viral vector development and manufacturing company, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, as Executive Vice President and Head of Operations for Romark Pharmaceuticals, he led the development and buildout of Romark’s new manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. His career also includes seven years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Product Strategy, and led global pharmaceutical and API manufacturing, overseeing more than 8,000 employees worldwide. He has also held pharmaceutical manufacturing leadership roles at Sterling Drug, Warner-Lambert, Pfizer, Schering Plough, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Avon Products. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.

Notes for Editors

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005260/en/