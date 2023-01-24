Catalent Appoints Ricardo Zayas as North American Biologics Operations Leader

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ricardo Zayas as Senior Vice President, Operations, Biologics North America. Mr. Zayas will be responsible for all of the company’s North American biologics operations, including its centers of excellence for drug product fill/finish in Bloomington, Indiana, and gene therapy manufacturing in Harmans, Maryland. He will serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Catalent’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Maselli.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005260/en/

Ricardo_Zayas.jpg

Ricardo Zayas, who joins Catalent as Senior Vice President, Operations, Biologics North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

Welcoming Mr. Zayas to Catalent, Alessandro Maselli commented, “Ricardo brings vast senior management experience to Catalent’s leadership team, which he will draw upon as we execute the next stage of our strategic growth plans in biologics that we have been implementing over the past few years. We have made significant investment in facilities, assets and new technologies across North America, and Ricardo will be working closely with the team we have in place to meet the demands of our customers’ therapies and medicines, enhancing operational excellence, and bringing a growing pipeline of innovative treatments to patients.”

Mr. Zayas’ experience includes more than 30 years working in pharmaceutical manufacturing and operations leadership. He joins Catalent from Ocyonbio, a biosimilars, cell and gene, and viral vector development and manufacturing company, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, as Executive Vice President and Head of Operations for Romark Pharmaceuticals, he led the development and buildout of Romark’s new manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. His career also includes seven years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Product Strategy, and led global pharmaceutical and API manufacturing, overseeing more than 8,000 employees worldwide. He has also held pharmaceutical manufacturing leadership roles at Sterling Drug, Warner-Lambert, Pfizer, Schering Plough, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Avon Products. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.

Notes for Editors

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005260r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005260/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.