Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a global market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, today announced a project to evaluate an investment in producing carbon negative bio-based polypropylene (PP) in the U.S. The project would utilize Braskem’s proven, proprietary technology to convert bioethanol into physically segregated bio-based polypropylene. Braskem is exploring partnership opportunities for this project with several clients, brand owners, and suppliers.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO, commented, “Building on our core technology and market leadership, we are actively evaluating a project to produce the world's first bio-based polypropylene on an industrial scale to support our ambitious sustainability objectives and deliver tangible solutions to our clients. As an established leader in the innovation and production of bio-based materials, we have seen the demand for Braskem’s bio-based materials grow significantly since our initial product launches. This new U.S.-based project would not only serve a growing market for sustainable solutions but also reduce Braskem’s reliance on fossil feedstock. Expanding our portfolio to include bio-based PP supports Braskem’s goal of 1MM tons of biopolymers capacity by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

The U.S. is home to the largest ethanol industry production in the world and consists of ample technology, infrastructure, and supply availability for a project in the polymers’ value chain. Braskem’s bio-based PP would be a drop-in solution that has the same technical properties and recyclability found today in Braskem’s current PP portfolio, with the additional benefit of a negative carbon footprint. As the largest PP producer in the Americas and utilizing its proven technology at an industrial scale, Braskem’s bio-based PP would be a first-of-its-kind solution to address brand owners’ and OEMs’ transition to a more sustainable future.

Our ambition is to be among the global leaders in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction and a key player in carbon capture through the production of materials with renewable, biobased raw materials. By 2030, we seek to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15%; and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.braskem.com%2Fusa%2Fmacroobjectives.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 9,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, and exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com%2Fusa.

