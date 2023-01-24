Advance Auto Parts Launches "Diehards Choose DieHard" Campaign, featuring Kirstie Ennis

4 hours ago
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, and DieHard®, America’s most trusted auto battery* and part of Advance’s portfolio of owned brands, announced a 60 second documentary-style video and campaign featuring former Marine sergeant and world-renowned climber, Kirstie Ennis.

Titled “The Climber,” the video chronicles Ennis’ journey from serving in the United States Marine Corps and the loss of her leg above the knee after her helicopter went down in Afghanistan. It also captures her recovery and focus on tackling the Seven Summits, the highest mountain in each of the seven continents.

“Kirstie is one of the most inspiring figures in society today,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “She has been a great partner of the Advance brand for several years, and we’ve witnessed first-hand how Kirstie defines what it means to be a diehard. There is a strong correlation between Kirstie’s relentless drive and the hallmarks of our DieHard brand – reliability, durability, and specifically, power. This mini-documentary provides an authentic look at Kirstie which we believe will be motivational to many people.”

The video includes footage from Ennis’ first attempt at summiting Mount Everest in 2019. Ennis and her group came within 600 feet from Everest’s peak when her climbing party ran out of oxygen and had to retreat. She has since announced her intention to return to Everest this April. A successful summit would result in Ennis conquering each of the Seven Summits.

“I enjoyed this opportunity to partner with Advance and DieHard in a unique way to share my story,” said Ennis. “Advance has been part of my journey for several years, and I admire their dedication to supporting members of the military. My hope is that this video inspires people to accomplish their goals, even when the path is full of obstacles and challenges.”

The video can be seen on Advance%26rsquo%3Bs+YouTube+page, as well as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Advance will also debut the video in movie theaters beginning February 2023, appearing before several anticipated Hollywood film releases. The mini-documentary was created by TMA, a Dallas-based creative agency partner for Advance and DieHard.

*Based on 2021 independent survey of nationally representative sample of 1,200+ drivers.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 8, 2022, Advance operated 4,747 stores and 313 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,335 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

