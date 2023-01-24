Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Jennifer Gravelle has been appointed Chief Financial Officer as of January 17, 2023.

Gravelle brings to Kingstone more than 20 years of leadership experience in the P&C insurance industry and expertise in coastal-focused property insurance specifically. Most recently, she served as CFO of Slide Insurance, and previously served as CFO of both Allied Trust Insurance Company and Olympus Insurance Company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to Kingstone and believe her depth of expertise in today’s complex insurance environment make her a strong addition to our team,” said Barry Goldstein, Kingstone's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Jennifer has a track record of delivering high-performance results, and I know the Company will benefit from her tremendous experience.”

“In addition to a deep understanding of the coastal-focused property insurance marketplace, rating agency relations, capital structure and reinsurance, Jennifer brings significant financial acumen with her to Kingstone,” said Meryl Golden, Kingstone's Chief Operating Officer. “As we move forward, her strategic perspective and highly analytical view of our business will play a key role in delivering on Kingstone’s value-creation initiatives.”

Gravelle commented, “I’m excited to be joining Kingstone at this pivotal moment for the Company and look forward to lending my years of relevant expertise as a CFO in the coastal-focused property insurance industry. With the recent efforts to transform and modernize the Company, I believe Kingstone is well positioned to return to profitability and create sustainable, long-term stockholder value.”

About Jennifer Gravelle

Gravelle has over 22 years of experience in the P&C insurance industry. She most recently led finance operations, accounting, and forecasting as CFO of Slide Insurance, a full-stack insurtech organization. Before that, she served as CFO of Allied Trust Insurance Company, a personal property insurance organization, and held roles of increasing responsibility at Olympus Insurance Company, also a personal property insurance company, including CFO. Earlier in her career she was with HomeWise Insurance Group as the Controller. Gravelle is experienced in both GAAP and STAT accounting and has a reputation of achieving long-term shareholder value in both start-up and large-scale environments. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Champlain College.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

