FRISCO, TX, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (:CRK) plans to release fourth quarter and annual 2022 results on February 14, 2023 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 15, 2023 to discuss the fourth quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId7bb63a06a2246038d691f84bbfe8331. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/trvtnedj.

A replay of the fourth quarter 2022 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 15, 2023. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/trvtnedj.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

