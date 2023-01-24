ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced promising findings from a first-of-its kind five-month-long clinical study, as reported in the peer-reviewed journal %3Ci%3EScience+Advances%3C%2Fi%3E by a team of scientists led by Dr. Eija Pirinen (University of Helsinki and University of Oulu) and Dr. Kirsi Pietiläinen (University of Helsinki).

The clinical trial was part of the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™) and investigated the company’s proprietary Niagen® ingredient (patented nicotinamide riboside, or “NR”) in 20 BMI-discordant (one leaner, one heavier) identical twin pairs. Results of the study showcase that NR supplementation improved muscle mitochondrial biogenesis, satellite cell differentiation and gut microbiota composition. This is the first published and peer-reviewed clinical study demonstrating an increase in mitochondrial biogenesis following NR supplementation in humans and is consistent with a CERP preclinical study published in %3Ci%3ECell+Reports%3C%2Fi%3E, demonstrating NR increased mitochondrial biogenesis in neuronal cells. Additionally at five months, this clinical study marks a milestone as the longest published NR supplementation study to date.

“While previous preclinical research has demonstrated that increasing NAD+ through precursor supplementation improves the quality and quantity of muscle stem cells, promotes muscle function, increases mitochondrial health and respiration, and has therapeutic effects in mitochondrial and muscle disorders, many of these benefits have yet to be translated in human clinical studies,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “This study marks an important milestone in research between NR supplementation and mitochondrial biogenesis.”

Mitochondria are widely known as the powerhouse of cells and help regulate the metabolic status of skeletal muscle by adapting their size, number, and function in response to exercise, disuse, nutrient availability, aging, and disease. One of these regulatory processes is called mitochondrial biogenesis, which occurs in response to physical stimulation, and is the process by which mitochondria increase their number and size by generating new mitochondria from pre-existing ones. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is a coenzyme critical for this process and is directly tied to mitochondrial health. For example, NAD+ is found in high concentrations in healthy skeletal muscle mitochondria, highlighting its importance in skeletal muscle energy production.

“Our findings are a great advance in the field of muscle mitochondrial research, and they encourage us and others to continue to test the impact NR may have on muscle mitochondrial dysfunction,” Dr. Pirinen comments.

About the study:

The investigation was an open-label, parallel-assignment study of 20 BMI-discordant identical twin pairs, with 44% of the study participants female, and 56% male. The study also included a small group of BMI-concordant (same amount of body fat and muscle) identical twin pairs (n=8, 4 twin pairs). All twins from the BMI-discordant pairs were supplemented with NR. Of the BMI-concordant twin pairs, one co-twin was randomized to NR supplementation, while the other co-twin was supplemented with placebo. Featuring identical twin pairs, this unique study design allowed the team to investigate the effect of BMI to NR response in individuals with the same genetic background and would not have been possible in a standard study design featuring individuals with different genetic backgrounds.

Highlights from NR supplementation within this study:

NR was well tolerated and increased mitochondrial biogenesis, increasing the number and density of muscle mitochondria. NR also increased muscle mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) by about 30% and increased the expression of genes responsible for stimulating mitochondrial biogenesis.

NR improved muscle myoblast differentiation, which is the process by which muscle stem cells mature into myotubes and is a developmental stage of a muscle fiber.

NR improved gut microbiota composition as seen through an increase in the abundance of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii —one of the most beneficial bacteria found in the microbiome of healthy humans.

NR supplemented subjects had a slight and significant increase of total plasma homocysteine, a marker of methyl donor depletion, which remained within normal clinical limits.

NR increased body weight and whole-body fat percentage, and decreased insulin sensitivity; there are several factors to note regarding these outcomes: The small placebo group of BMI-concordant twins included in the study that experienced increases in body weight and fat mass had similar outcomes to the BMI-discordant twins that were supplemented with NR. This suggests the weight gain observed in the study may be due to increases in fat over time and not due to NR, however some of these results warrant further investigation, as they have not been observed in other studies. A study limitation to note is the BMI-discordant twin study protocol did not include a parallel placebo arm to adequately monitor changes. Therefore, additional research is needed to validate these findings.



These promising results suggest that NR supplementation has potential to increase muscle mitochondrial biogenesis, satellite cell differentiation, and gut microbiota composition, and we look forward to expanding additional research in this area.

