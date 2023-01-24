Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, announced today the creation of a 4-part webinar series called My Career Connections, as a way for high school students nationwide to learn and apply for open opportunities with industry-leading hiring partners.

This live online series will put students in front of major organizations for a shot at over 50,000 potential opportunities that include internships, externships, actual entry-level jobs, and more.

Participating companies include Wayfair, CVS Health, Boeing, AG Careers, U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), and the U.S. State Department.

During each online event, students will not only learn about each organization, but they will hear directly from hiring managers and company representatives on how to search, apply, and interview for open opportunities, associated career paths in different fields, and have the chance to ask questions. Stride Success Coaches will also help prepare students during and after the events on how to prepare their resumes, interview successfully, and be a standout candidate for placement.

The first webinar will take place Jan 24th featuring Federal Job Opportunities with the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), followed by CVS on Feb 24, with more to follow. To sign up for these events, visit+this+link.

“This is a great way for students around the country to learn about specific career paths in a variety of fields and apply for jobs while still in high school,” said Dr. Sherri Wilson, Director of Partnership Development and Career Pathways . “Our employer partners have a direct interest in building relationships with and hiring the next generation of the workforce and are excited to create opportunities and recruit GenZ talent.”

Event attendees will also receive several tool kits they can download from each session packed with more information about the hiring partners, additional tips for applying, and more free resources as they explore opportunities. And they will learn how to create a free online profile+on+Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, to get automatically matched to future opportunities, employers, colleges, and other tools and content to prepare them for career-related opportunities.

All participants will be encouraged to create or enhance their Tallo profile to work and connect with employers, find open roles and learn about future events, as well as get expert advice on creating a standout resume, develop interviewing techniques, and more from Tallo’s own Career Coaches.

For more information on the webinars or general information from the Stride Career Resource Center, please visit Stride+Career+Prep.

About Tallo

Over 1.4 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005005/en/

