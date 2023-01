Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”) (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that the trustees of Choice Properties have declared a cash distribution for the month of January, 2023 of $0.061667 per trust unit, representing $0.74 per trust unit on an annualized basis, payable on February 15, 2023 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2023.

