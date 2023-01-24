%3Cb%3ECantaloupe%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, today announced that Anna Novoseletsky has been appointed Chief Legal and Compliance Officer & General Counsel, Corporate Secretary effective January 17, 2023.

Ms. Novoseletsky is a seasoned attorney with expertise in global payments, digitization, and e-commerce. She joins Cantaloupe from Discover Financial Services where she was VP & Associate General Counsel, and Head of Legal, where she partnered with senior executives to set strategy within the payments business to evaluate risk on various global business initiatives, focused on corporate governance and regulatory framework of the payments service industry, and was General Counsel for Discover Network, PULSE Network, and Diners Club International.

“Anna will be an excellent addition to our leadership team, bringing even more focus towards international expansion, and valuable legal experience of reviewing regulatory needs as we continue to expand,” said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc.

Ms. Novoseletsky earned her Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University School of Law and her Bachelor and Master of Laws from the Ukrainian State Law Academy with highest honors. Ms. Novoseletsky is an active member of the Legal Aid Society’s Advisory Board of the Metropolitan Family Services of Chicago and devotes significant time to volunteerism and pro bono work. Previously she practiced at Latham & Watkins LLP, one of the premier global business law firms, where she started her practice focusing on public and private mergers and acquisitions and advising independent directors in conflict-of-interest transactions, and public company representation. Prior to that role, Ms. Novoseletsky started her legal career in Russia and Ukraine, practicing law under the umbrella of a consulting company in Moscow.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.:

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR+Tech+Insiders%2C or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

