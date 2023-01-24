Cantaloupe, Inc. Appoints Anna Novoseletsky as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer & General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

%3Cb%3ECantaloupe%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, today announced that Anna Novoseletsky has been appointed Chief Legal and Compliance Officer & General Counsel, Corporate Secretary effective January 17, 2023.

Ms. Novoseletsky is a seasoned attorney with expertise in global payments, digitization, and e-commerce. She joins Cantaloupe from Discover Financial Services where she was VP & Associate General Counsel, and Head of Legal, where she partnered with senior executives to set strategy within the payments business to evaluate risk on various global business initiatives, focused on corporate governance and regulatory framework of the payments service industry, and was General Counsel for Discover Network, PULSE Network, and Diners Club International.

“Anna will be an excellent addition to our leadership team, bringing even more focus towards international expansion, and valuable legal experience of reviewing regulatory needs as we continue to expand,” said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc.

Ms. Novoseletsky earned her Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University School of Law and her Bachelor and Master of Laws from the Ukrainian State Law Academy with highest honors. Ms. Novoseletsky is an active member of the Legal Aid Society’s Advisory Board of the Metropolitan Family Services of Chicago and devotes significant time to volunteerism and pro bono work. Previously she practiced at Latham & Watkins LLP, one of the premier global business law firms, where she started her practice focusing on public and private mergers and acquisitions and advising independent directors in conflict-of-interest transactions, and public company representation. Prior to that role, Ms. Novoseletsky started her legal career in Russia and Ukraine, practicing law under the umbrella of a consulting company in Moscow.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.:

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR+Tech+Insiders%2C or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

-F--CTLP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005740r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005740/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.