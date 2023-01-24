VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) ( LMSQF) announces staking of the Mirador Copper project (“Mirador” or the “Property”), totaling 99,000 hectares and located within Salta Province, Argentina. The property is prospective for sediment-hosted copper deposits, and initial reconnaissance has identified outcropping mineralization with one sample grading 2.4% copper and 628ppm vanadium.



Keith Henderson, the Company’s President & CEO stated, “The Mirador property was successfully acquired as part of our ongoing generative studies for sediment-hosted copper in geologically prospective areas. Our initial mapping and sampling has provided proof of concept in the form of high-grade, sediment-hosted copper mineralization in outcrop”.

Mr. Henderson added, “The style of mineralization that we have discovered is exactly what we were looking for, and the project ticks a lot of boxes for Latin Metals. The project area is large, and the acquisition cost was low. Sediment-hosted copper deposits elsewhere in the world tend to be large and high-grade, so we believe that acquiring prospective belts with the right geology and potential for copper mineralization make attractive projects to farm out to larger mining companies, in line with our business model.”

Plate 1: Outcropping, shale-hosted copper oxide mineralization grading 2.4% copper, Mirador project.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17324436-e0ef-4b7d-bbe8-303e3fdbdb89

Mirador Copper Project

The 99,000-hectare Mirador project was selected for staking based on the compilation of historical data, regional interpretation of geological maps, and recognition of key geological characteristics in common with sediment-hosted copper deposits elsewhere in the world.

The Salta rift and the rocks of the Cretaceous Salta Group have not been a focus for modern exploration and a result, Latin Metals believes that the belt is significantly under-explored. The belt hosts potential source rocks and host rocks as well as structural settings seen in sediment hosted copper deposits globally. Historical records for sediment-hosted copper mineralization have been documented at two levels within the Salta group. The potential host rock sedimentary formations are typically recessive and are covered by vegetation, which goes some way to explain why no other company has identified mineralization in this area.

The Project is located approximately 110 km by road from Salta and is accessible year-round by paved road. During initial reconnaissance, our geologists were able to visit a small portion of the claim block and confirm the existence of sediment-hosted copper mineralization. Sampling from an outcrop (Figure 1, Plate 1) returned a grade of 2.4% copper. The sample is also highly anomalous in vanadium, assaying 628 ppm.

Figure 1: Mirador project location in Argentina together with various current and historical project locations (left), and Mirador project claim block together with regional geology and historical copper occurrences (right)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5766a457-db69-48e6-af0b-af4b53fbb6cb

Future Work

The Company plans to initiate a regional stream sediment survey covering the entire Mirador project area. This work will allow prioritization of prospective areas for detailed follow-up. We will concurrently visit all documented mineral occurrences in the area to identify all possible stratigraphic levels of mineralization and geometry within the Salta group.

Corporate Update Webinar

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, the Company will host a live corporate update and will provide an overview of Latin Metals, its projects in South America and its goals for the coming year.

A live question-and-answer period will follow this for investors, analysts, and media.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Keith Henderson, CEO of Latin Metals Inc.

Registration Link: https://meet.zoho.com/W7CE9ctAr2

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

QA/QC

The work program at Mirador was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously prepare and track samples which are security sealed and shipped to the ALS laboratory in Mendoza. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

