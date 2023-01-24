Stride, Inc. and SNHU Partner to Increase Access to Higher Education

2 hours ago
With a recession looming and national student debt topping $1.7 trillion, Southern+New+Hampshire+University (SNHU) has partnered with Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions, to offer graduates of K12-powered schools with a path to continue their education after high school at an affordable rate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005009/en/

Through this partnership, eligible high school graduates can enroll in SNHU’s course-based online programs at 20 percent off the cost of tuition. A private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution serving more than 170,000 students on-campus and online, SNHU already features some of the lowest tuition rates for online programs in the nation.

“At Stride, we help all learners prepare for their futures whether that means college or career, and we are thrilled to continue to build on our relationship with SNHU in support of lifelong learning,” said Janice Gruneberg, Superintendent of Schools at Stride. “Our graduates put in the work, and together with SNHU we will help them continue their education in a setting designed with their success in mind.”

SNHU offers over 200 higher learning programs, including business, education, liberal arts, social sciences, and STEM. The discounted tuition agreement is a part of a long-standing relationship with the university and Stride. In 2017, the organizations launched a partnership to advance excellence in online teaching through a uniquely specialized Master%26rsquo%3Bs+in+Online+Teaching program.

“SNHU is committed to providing affordable and accessible higher education to everyone,” said Jeremy Owens, Associate Vice President of University Partnerships. “We are proud to partner with Stride to offer more students every opportunity to get out from under burden of student loan debt, ensuring that they are achieving their personal and professional goals.”

For more information about the SNHU tuition discount for graduates of K12-powered schools, visit K12.com%2Fparent-student-resources%2Falumni-services.

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern+New+Hampshire+University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005009/en/

