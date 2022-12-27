The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. common stock – OHI

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. common stock (: OHI):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO:ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC. SECURITIES FROM FEBRUARY 8, 2017 TO OCTOBER 31, 2017 (“Settlement Class Members”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that a hearing will be held on April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Naomi Reice Buchwald, United States District Judge of the Southern District of New York, either telephonically or in-person at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, Court Room 21A, New York, New York 10007, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned action (the “Action”) for consideration including the sum of $30,750,000 (the “Settlement Amount”), should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan of allocation to distribute the settlement proceeds is fair and reasonable; (3) whether the application for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one third of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $350,000, and payments to the class representatives (“Plaintiffs”) of no more than $30,000 in aggregate, should be approved; and (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 9, 2022 (“Stipulation”). The Court will announce on the docket, in advance, whether the hearing will proceed telephonically or in-person.

If you purchased Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (“Omega”) securities during the period from February 8, 2017, and October 31, 2017, both dates inclusive (“Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Omega securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; [email protected], or going to the website, www.strategicclaims.net/Omega/. If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must either submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form postmarked no later than March 24, 2023 to the Claims Administrator or submit the electronic version of the Proof of Claim and Release Form by 11:59 p.m. EST on March 24, 2023 at www.strategicclaims.net/Omega/, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than March 28, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All Settlement Class Members who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and awards to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than March 28, 2023, to each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court
Southern District of New York
500 Pearl Street
New York, NY 10007

CLASS COUNSEL:

Jacob A. Goldberg, Esq.
Gonen Haklay, Esq.
THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.
101 Greenwood, Suite 440
Jenkintown, Pennsylvania 19046

COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC., C. TAYLOR PICKETT, ROBERT O. STEPHENSON, AND DANIEL J. BOOTH

Eric Rieder, Esq.
Chris LaRocco, Esq.
Laith J. Hamdan, Esq.
BRYAN CAVE LEIGHTON PAISNER LLP
1290 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10104

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Class Counsel:

Jacob A. Goldberg, Esq.
Gonen Haklay, Esq.
THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.
101 Greenwood, Suite 440
Jenkintown, Pennsylvania 190466
Tel: (215) 600-2817

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: December 27, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES
DISTRICT COURT FOR THE
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

