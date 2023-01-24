Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce today a global collaboration to bring a new digital services marketplace solution to market with Cognizant, one of the world's leading professional services companies.

As it lays the strategic foundation for new digital services such as Industry 4.0 applications, streaming and commerce services for communications services providers (CSPs), Cognizant will leverage the Hansen+Suite+for+Communications%2C+Technology+and+Media to power portions of its Digital Services Marketplace (DSM), as part of this multi-year relationship. The Cognizant DSM enables B2B2X uses-cases for enterprises spanning multiple verticals, focused on varied market needs for healthcare, finance, sustainability, manufacturing and more. By employing the Hansen Suite as part of the DSM, buyers will be able to select and configure connectivity plus value-added services, and deliver quote-to-order and procure-to-pay processes.

David Castree, Division President, Communications, Technology and Media at Hansen, commented: “The emergence of a new digital marketplace, fueled by the rise of 5G and IoT, calls for a new approach and reimagining of the way we help customers capture value and monetise new revenue streams of the future. A core function of the DSM is to enable CSPs to create, sell and deliver unique market offers, composed of partners' services, plus CSPs’ core connectivity services. Our collaboration with Cognizant is an excellent demonstration of how Hansen effectively works with other service providers in an effort to deliver robust, scalable solutions for CSPs everywhere.”

Manju Kygonahally, Head of Communications, Media and Technology for Global Growth Markets, Cognizant, commented: “CSP and media customers can monetise and benefit from huge demand for 5G by engaging the wider digital ecosystem. A marketplace, such as the Cognizant DSM, is designed to enable the discovery of services from a range of providers. As 5G deployment accelerates worldwide, the demand for digital services is expected to increase. We believe we are better prepared to capture the opportunities by partnering with Hansen.”

Hansen also recently joined with Cognizant for TM+Forum%26rsquo%3Bs+Catalyst+programme+at+the+2022+edition+of+Digital+Transformation+World in Copenhagen, showcasing firsthand how its product suite supports new and emerging digital marketplace ecosystems. The Catalyst with Cognizant is designed to enable companies to launch their products into a zero-touch digital marketplace, where they are seamlessly delivered to each customer using 5G, IoT and edge-computing. With the Catalyst focus on key areas such as smart-facility management, game-streaming, healthcare and the sports-fan experience, CSPs will be assisted in better realising new revenue streams by adding value to connectivity and edge-computing offerings. Hansen and Cognizant will be showcasing the next phase of the zero-touch+digital+marketplace+Catalyst at the upcoming edition of Digital Transformation World Asia, set to take place in Bangkok from March 14th–16th, alongside Verizon and Colt Technology Services.

In tandem with the direct provision of its Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology and Media to its many CSP customers, Hansen also works with an array of global industry partners. These companies leverage the Hansen platform to help them create ongoing innovative solutions – underpinned by catalog-driven software.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernise technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life.

