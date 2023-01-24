The+Hartford, for the fifth straight year, was named to the 2023 JUST 100 list by JUST Capital and CNBC. Overall, The Hartford ranked No. 32 for its commitment to serving employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

The Hartford also ranked No. 1 in the insurance industry for its support of communities through job creation, community development, human rights as well as charitable giving and volunteering.

“We are proud to be honored for a fifth consecutive time on America’s Most ‘JUST’ Companies list,” said Claire Burns, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “We believe the best-run companies prioritize the wellbeing of employees, customers, shareholders and communities. The Hartford is committed to reducing our environmental impact; fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace; supporting our communities; and operating with the highest ethical standards.”

“There has never been a more important time for businesses to step up, do right by their workers, and restore trust in capitalism and the American Dream,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. “This year’s JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that just business truly is better business.”

Also for the fifth consecutive year, The Hartford was included in the 2022 FTSE4Good IndexSeries, a Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) series designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance practices. In 2022, The Hartford was also recognized as a sustainability leader by being named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eleventh time. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are the standard for assessing a company’s environmental, social and governance performance. The indices are maintained collaboratively by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.

About The Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 160,000 Americans on what Issues they believe U.S. companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior. Those Issues become the foundation by which JUST Capital tracks, analyzes, and incentivizes corporate behavior change, including the Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. JUST evaluated 951 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 245 raw data points to produce the 2023 Rankings, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice.

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance – from fair wages to workforce diversity to climate commitments – at America’s largest public companies. Our mission is to tackle the most pressing social challenges of our time by galvanizing the collective power of corporate America. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help deliver on the promise of stakeholder capitalism and an economy that works for all Americans.

About CNBC

CNBC is a leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 544 million per month across all platforms. The network’s live news programming in North America is produced at CNBC’s global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products including CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnbc.com%2Fdigital-products.

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com.

