Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s ( GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it is now registered to sell Pokemoto franchises in the state of New York; a state that requires additional documentation and registration of a company’s Franchise Disclosure Document before franchise advertisements and franchise sales can take place. Pokemoto is now able to sell franchises in 48 continental states, broadening its reach for entrepreneurs looking for a unique franchise opportunity with a low startup cost.



Last week, Muscle Maker, Inc., the parent company of Pokemoto announced that Pokemoto opened its first New York location in White Plains, New York and its first Texas location in Highland Village, Texas. Pokemoto planted two new state flags on the map - New York and Texas bringing the brand’s state count to 16 states when looking at open and coming soon locations. The company is now up to 56 franchise agreements sold with the newest agreement signed in Seekonk, Massachusetts just two weeks ago.

Pokemoto plans to open its second New York location in Tarrytown, New York in a few weeks planting another flag on the map increasing visibility for prospective franchises interested in opening their own Pokemoto restaurant(s). Tarrytown features historic attractions, parks, retail shops and numerous dining options making it a destination outside of its current population of 11,000 residents.

“Completing the franchising registration process in the state of New York has been a top priority for the Pokemoto development team. It’s a new market for us to tackle, ripe with opportunity given the demographic landscape and being the fourth most populous state in the country. We expect to see a new flow of franchise sales leads now that we’ve added New York to our franchise marketing channels” said Michael Roper, CEO. He continued, “The New York market is surrounded by states where Pokemoto already has a presence including New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, so we have some brand recognition as well as numerous locations for prospective franchisees to experience the brand and taste the food. We’re thrilled to be opening in Tarrytown, our second New York location as well as opening additional locations in the coming weeks giving us even more locations on the map. I look forward to sharing updates as the locations open and celebrate their grand openings.”

The Pokemoto franchise model generates up to $25,000 per unit for the initial franchise fee, when the agreement is signed while also providing up to 6% of net sales as an ongoing monthly royalty rate once each location is opened. The typical franchise agreement is for 10 years with a 5 year renewal option. The Company does allow, in certain instances, for discounted fees for multi-unit or special agreements.

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Kansas and California. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

