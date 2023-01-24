TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today the launch of a new fraud defense solution integrating Microsoft Azure services for small and medium business (SMB) customers during a time of increasing threats within cloud environments. The SMB Fraud Defense Click-to-Run™ solution elevates security postures and reduces potential risks in day-to-day cloud operations through phishing prevention, proactive alerts, warning signals, and more. The solution integrates Microsoft Azure Active Directory, now part of Microsoft Entra, empowering them to enforce Conditional Access policies to help organizations better control how users access corporate resources. It also enables organizations to take advantage of Azure built-in cost management features.

“Microsoft offers robust security measures as part of their products. However, this does require specific configuration and management for full effectiveness. To further protect partners and customers against cyber threats, TD SYNNEX developed this simple to deploy pre-configured solution designed for SMB customers to help mitigate fraudulent attacks and elevate their Azure environment security posture,” said Ed Morales, TD SYNNEX global vice president of security and high-growth business development. “We have created a solution that leverages vendor native tooling to solve a real-world problem leveraging a practical approach equipping partners to provide their SMB customers with the first line of defense.”

Cyber and security threats are on the rise, with a 2022+cybersecurity+benchmarking+study unveiling that 29% of CEOs and CISOs and 40% of chief security officers admitted their organizations are unprepared for a rapidly changing threat landscape.

“Trust is a top priority for Microsoft. We currently process more than 43 trillion security signals per day and in just one year, helped customers block more than 70 billion threats, leveraging the unique skills of more than 8,500 experts supporting our threat intelligence community and customers,” said Agnès Van de Walle, general manager, Global solution partners, Microsoft. "Cyber threats continue to rise and as these bad actors become increasingly sophisticated, small and medium businesses especially need more advanced and intelligent solutions to defend against them."

Cybercrime is globally impacting organizations regardless of industry or company size. A 2022+KPMG+survey found that 62% of companies in the Americas experienced a data breach or cyber incident in 2021. Additionally, according to IBM%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Cost+of+a+Data+Breach+report, the global average cost of a breach has reached an all-time high of $4.35 million, and small businesses spend+an+average of $955,000 per attack to restore normal operations.

“This solution will allow us to easily create consistent security and cost baselines for our customers in Azure, which as an MSP of many customers that consume Azure services, is vital to us,” said Steve Salmon, lead Azure architect at Managed 247. “Educating partners on the key benefits of Cost Management and Conditional Access will help prevent major issues for their customers in the future.”

Learn more about the SMB Fraud Defense Click-to-Run™ solution by visiting tdsynnex.com%2Fsolutionsfactory.

