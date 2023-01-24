Robinhood Announces Sherwood Media, LLC

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD) today announced the formation of Sherwood Media, LLC, a new subsidiary that will be a home for news and information about the markets, economics, business, technology, and the culture of money. Sherwood Media, LLC will build on the success of Snacks — a daily markets and business newsletter — which has one of the largest audiences in the country. Tens of millions of people read Snacks each week for its incisive, illuminating views on the biggest news of the day. Joshua Topolsky — founder and former Editor-in-chief of the technology news network The Verge, co-creator of its parent company Vox Media, and former Chief Digital Content Officer at Bloomberg — will serve as the Editor-in-chief and President of Sherwood Media.

“The story of money is the story of culture — from sports and entertainment, to the biggest business and tech news of the day, to geopolitics and beyond. These stories don’t just live in a terminal; they play out in our lives every day. The next generation looks at money and the markets through an entirely new lens, they live at a different speed — and they want something more substantive in their diet. We have this unique moment and position and perspective to build a news organization for the next wave, and I’m super excited to be a part of it.”-- Joshua Topolsky, Editor-in-Chief and President, Sherwood Media, LLC

Sherwood Media, LLC will launch a suite of new editorial offerings throughout 2023, complementing Snacks with more always-on news updates and analysis, original reporting, new newsletter offerings, social-first content, and live events. Additionally, starting with Snacks, Sherwood Media, LLC will offer exclusive advertising opportunities with select partners.

About Robinhood
Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content. Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its blog, Under the Hood (accessible at blog.robinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

