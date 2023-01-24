(Nasdaq: SMSI), Smith Micro Software, Inc., today announced that the Company has entered into a new contract with a leading mobile network operator in the U.S. to continue to provide digital family safety solutions. The contract replaces the prior agreement that the two entities had in place with new, mutually agreed terms for Smith Micro’s delivery of its market-leading digital family safety solution that includes parental controls and location services.

“We are very pleased to have executed this new agreement with a well-positioned Tier 1 mobile network operator and are excited for the opportunity it presents for both companies to continue our strong partnership and shared focus on improving the experience for their customers,” said William W. Smith Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro.

The digital family safety solution currently deployed to this Tier 1 mobile operator provides subscribers with access to location service features like on-demand tracking, location history and arrival/departure alerts in addition to digital parenting tools like content filtering, web and app activity, as well as the ability to turn off the internet on a child's phone at specific times such as bedtime.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

