FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Alert: The Mark Tepper law firm has joined with Investment Loss Recovery to investigate the sale of hundreds of non-traded or illiquid Real Estate Investment Trusts called REITS, which may have been recommended by brokers to investors without risk disclosure.

"These non-traded investments are illiquid, highly leveraged and unsuitable for most investors. If you have non-traded REITs in your account, you may have a claim against your brokerage firm," said securities fraud attorney Mark A. Tepper. Mr. Tepper is the former Assistant Attorney General and Chief Trial Counsel at the Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities for the New York Attorney General.

Did your broker recommend non-traded or illiquid REITS?
If so, you can get a free evaluation of your claim by emailing attorney Mark A. Tepper at [email protected], telephone him at 954-704-2310 or visit InvestmentLossRecovery.com to submit a confidential online inquiry.

Real Estate Investment Trusts under investigation include:

Hartman vREIT XXI
KBS Growth and Income
Lodging Fund REIT III

The investigation by the law firms extends to several brokerage firms nationwide for securities law violations, including excessive trading, unauthorized trades and unsuitable recommendations of non-traded REITs, Variable Interest Rate products, non-traditional inverse or leveraged Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and low rated and junk bonds, as well as unsuitable recommendations of L Bonds issued by GWG Holdings, Inc. [ GWGH] now [OTCMKTS: GWGHQ]

Brokerage firms being investigated include:

Wedbush Securities
Kovack Securities
Center Street Securities
Herbert (HJ) Sims
Aegis Capital

“If you invested with any of these firms or were sold non-traded REITS contact us today. Time to file a claim is limited, so investors should act promptly,” attorney Mark A. Tepper said.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A. (MarkTepper.com)
Attorney Mark A. Tepper has earned the reputation of “Investor Advocate” while practicing law for over 40 years representing individual investors. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 21 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It is the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

