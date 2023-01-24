NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced a new milestone in cloud security with the release of least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and Box — a new capability that continuously removes unnecessary data risk without human intervention. This innovation furthers Varonis' mission to deliver effortless data security outcomes to customers.



Unlike other solutions that take an all-or-nothing approach, Varonis' cloud-native platform makes intelligent decisions about who needs access to data and who doesn't based on usage, data sensitivity, and exposure. Organizations can customize remediation policies to fit their security and compliance requirements, and least privilege automation continually enforces them without impacting collaboration.

"When excessive data access goes unchecked, a single compromised user or rogue insider can inflict untold damage on a business," said Jim Reavis, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cloud Security Alliance. “Reducing the data blast radius is a top priority for CISOs, but manual remediation isn't possible with today's pace of data growth and collaboration."

The average company's cloud environment has more than 40 million unique permissions and 157,000 sensitive records exposed to the internet. Least privilege automation ends collaboration risk by removing public and organization-wide exposure created via sharing links and unused entitlements.

"With the launch of our new SaaS platform, our mission is to solve our customers' critical data security challenges with automation — and that starts by ending excessive data access with the industry's first fully autonomous remediation engine," said Varonis Chief Technology Officer David Bass. "We offer the only scalable way to eliminate collaboration risk and continually keep data exposure low across today's most critical data stores."

Varonis takes just minutes to install and provides data security insights instantly. Sign up for a complimentary Data Risk Assessment to evaluate your security posture and eliminate data exposure risks.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.