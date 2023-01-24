iHeartMedia announced today the return of the “iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One” on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Now in its tenth year, the 2023 lineup will feature Country music’s hottest artists including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, special guest Bailey Zimmerman and more performing live at “Moody Center” in Austin, hosted once again by iHeartMedia's nationally-syndicated top on-air Country personality, Bobby Bones.

“We are so excited to celebrate the tenth year of the iHeartCountry Festival with country music fans in the live music capital,” said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. “With this lineup fans are sure to experience a night of unforgettable performances and we are thrilled to be returning to Moody Center in Austin.”

iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).

Capital One Cardholders get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT) through Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com%2FCapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy an intimate cardholder pre-event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring a special performance by Kane Brown, complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited. Eligible cardholders can also redeem rewards for exclusive ticket packages on Capital+One+Entertainment.

iHeartCountry stations reach more than 100 million country listeners every month, making it the largest Country radio group in America. The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is a part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include presenting partner Capital One, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ram Trucks, and Wild Turkey ®, with more to be announced. For more information visit iHeartRadio.com%2Fcountryfestival.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT (12 p.m. CT) via %3Cb%3ETicketmaster.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital+One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them best-in-class products, rewards, service, and experiences. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation, and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, we provide our rewards cardholders with access to unforgettable experiences in the areas they’re passionate about, including dining, music and sports. Learn more at capitalone.com%2Fdining and capitalone.com%2Fentertainment.

About Moody Center

Moody Center provides the nation’s 11th largest city with a premier venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for concerts, the new arena replaces the 45-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas and is home to The University of Texas Women’s and Men’s basketball games, family shows, and other sporting and community events. Moody Center is the first of its kind in the industry with an unrivaled partnership between Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas at Austin and Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. Additional information and news, follow @moodycenteratx on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Tik+Tok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005485/en/