LivePerson named a Leader in Conversational Intelligence, CX, and EX in Opus Research Report

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023

Analyst report highlights LivePerson's strategy, performance, and reach in field of AI-powered customer engagement

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader in Opus Research's latest Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report. The report highlights the strength of LivePerson's product completeness and performance, as well as its business impact and vision.

liveperson_logo.jpg

Opus Research evaluated 15 providers in terms of how well they enable businesses to apply speech and conversational analytics, natural language processing, and machine learning technologies in contact centers, marketing, and sales. LivePerson was named a Leader in both the overall Intelliview report and its evaluation of Conversational Intelligence for Customer and Employee Experiences (CX and EX). Opus Research noted that LivePerson "exceeds standards" in both its features and strategy.

"Consumers are more comfortable than ever using automated assistants, and they're looking for brands to do more with these technologies. As a result, conversational intelligence has taken on first-order importance among customer experience, contact center, marketing, revenue generation, product management, and digital transformation teams to deliver insights that fuel more impactful conversations," said Derek Top, Senior Analyst & Research Director at Opus Research. "LivePerson is a leader in this space, particularly in employing conversational intelligence to help brands drive engagement that feels more natural and human."

According to the report, LivePerson's differentiators as a Leader in Conversational Intelligence include:

  • Scale of data: LivePerson powers nearly one billion conversational interactions per month and over 34 billion API calls each month, providing a strong foundation to continually improve its AI-powered capabilities.
  • Open platform: LivePerson enables customers to export conversational intelligence data from its platform to be leveraged within their existing environment and tools. It also enables customers to import conversations from third-party systems into its data pipeline via API to leverage LivePerson's analytics on 100% of their conversations.
  • Robust AI capabilities: LivePerson's advanced modeling surfaces key business metrics from conversations, such as intents, Meaningful Conversation Score® (MCS), and Meaningful Automation Conversation Score® (MACS). MCS and MACS differentiate LivePerson by providing proprietary efficacy measurements of chat, messaging, and bot conversations.

"With AI-powered conversations now serving as the 'front door' for brands of all kinds, the ability to draw real-time insights from conversations across all channels has become mission-critical," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to earn this validation of our product, business impact, and vision as we help the world's best brands connect with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one."

To learn more about LivePerson's Conversational AI and customer engagement solutions, please visit liveperson.com. To read the full Opus Conversational Intelligence Intelliview report, click here.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Virgin Media, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud® platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media Contact:
Mike Tague
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY88070&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-named-a-leader-in-conversational-intelligence-cx-and-ex-in-opus-research-report-301723048.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88070&Transmission_Id=202301170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88070&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.