Partnership provides greater visibility and accessibility of mainframe data for management and analysis in hybrid cloud environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the modern infrastructure, data management and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced a new global partnership with Model9, a leader in cloud data management for mainframe, providing significantly greater access, visibility, and value from critical data for enterprises with mainframes as their core business platform. This partnership is key for enterprises that utilize hybrid cloud environments.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of Fortune 500 companies host their critical core IT on a mainframe, and a recent report found that as more businesses undertake mainframe modernization, the most important IT operating factor for businesses was to create a single point of data management across hybrid environments. However, as mainframe modernization becomes increasingly more critical to enterprise customers, moving data to the cloud can be difficult and risky. Businesses have an array of concerns including securing data in transit, the volume of data involved, the ability to fully access and gain value from that data, and the fear of breaking applications that are functioning well.

The unique Hitachi Vantara and Model9 collaboration enables enterprises to gain greater data-driven value through the cloud, making mainframe data available and accessible for both cloud applications and predictive analytics services, accelerating business cloud transformation in a low risk, low cost, and fast way. Bringing additional capabilities to the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 series and Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) object storage portfolio, Model9's software connects the mainframe, so customers can transfer current or historical mainframe data, whether stored on disk or tape, without interim disk storage. Additionally, the technology allows customers to securely unlock mainframe formatted data for use in any private or public cloud.

"The dilemma for many organizations is that on-premises data is siloed, and access to legacy data on tape backups is difficult." said Mark Ablett, President, Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. "Combining our VSP 5000 series and HCP storage portfolio with Model9's software provides many benefits including protected backup copies, recovering and restoring data quickly and replacing costly virtual tape hardware with affordable cloud storage. This is also a great example of how our strong partner network is able to drive trusted solutions and profitable outcomes for customers."

"The reality is that mainframe modernization takes time, and it's critical that businesses are able to access and gain value from their mainframe data while undergoing that transition," said Gil Peleg, Chief Executive Officer, Model9. "By leveraging Hitachi Vantara and Model9's collective expertise in secure data governance and management, we provide a unique offering that provides a streamlined approach that enables customers to protect, access, and monetize their data.

"To be successful, a partner program must be a strategic vehicle for both vendors and their partners, allowing them to leverage specific skills and expertise from each side to address market challenges together," said Steve White, Program Vice President, Channels and Alliances, IDC. "This better together direction should enable both to focus on adding value to the mutual customers they serve and support joint business growth as they expand across specific industries and geographical areas."

The Hitachi Vantara VSP 5000 series is a next-generation storage infrastructure designed to provide a modern foundation for digital transformation and data center modernization. Supporting block, file, and containerized workloads, VSP is among the highest performing, scalable, and resilient data storage platforms on the market, supporting any workload from open systems to mainframes.

HCP offers a broad ecosystem of solutions including comprehensive, intelligent data management that spans beyond object storage alone to unlock the full value of data assets. A leader in the GigaOm Radar for Unstructured Data Management Business Solutions and a DCIG Top 5 On-premises SDS Object Storage Solution, Hitachi's HCP portfolio has been rated as exceptional for metadata analytics, big data analytics, and compliance and security. HCP delivers comprehensive data management for IoT, big data, and unstructured data whether it is on premises or in the cloud.

The Model9 patented software solution performs data set backup, full volume dump, aggregate backup, data migration and automatic recall. The software runs simultaneously with data management products and simplifies implementation by allowing some data to be redirected to cloud storage.

Hitachi Vantara and Model9 co-sell this joint solution globally.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Model9

Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them democratize data and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud data lakehouse, and standard APIs enable sharing data with advanced AI and analytics platforms. Additional benefits of adopting the Model9 solution is the elimination of costly and complex legacy storage (tapes and VTLs), improved data management performance in the cloud, and accelerated cloud adoption without having to perform risky, costly, and large-scale application migration projects.

Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and healthcare and retail companies. Model9 is an AWS Technology Partner and Azure IP co-sell partner as well as an IBM Business Partner. www.model9.io

