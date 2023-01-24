JDE Selects Orange Business Services for Future-Proof and Scalable Connectivity Infrastructure to Support Global Business Expansion

Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), a global coffee company, has deployed Orange Business Services secure end-to-end connectivity solutions for more than 120 locations worldwide based on Flexible SD-WAN. The flexible infrastructure has helped support the company’s ambitious global expansion plans and digital transformation

JDE wanted a highly scalable infrastructure that could fulfill both its bespoke requirements and growing business demands into the future. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

JDE wanted a highly scalable infrastructure that could fulfill both its bespoke requirements and growing business demands into the future. Orange Business Services has implemented a global connectivity solution using managed Flexible SD-WAN across 40 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. In addition, Orange provides a range of managed network security services across the core infrastructure of JDE’s data centers located in Amsterdam, Sao Paulo and Singapore, along with cloud-based security solutions.

Flexible SD-WAN proves its flexibility

Flexible SD-WAN demonstrated its value early on by supporting JDE’s merger and acquisition activities following its recently acquired company in the Asia Pacific region. JDE immediately integrated the new teams and sites into its global IT infrastructure, allowing them to access corporate applications and the network. This saved a significant amount of time and allowed for rapid onboarding.

“Orange Business Services has helped us build a strong, resilient, and above all scalable and secure connectivity infrastructure. This has quickly put us on a solid transformational path, providing the digital and flexible services our business demands to reach our expansion goals,”said Alexander Min, Global IT Director, Global Information Systems at JDE. “In addition, we have seen an improved end-user experience, particularly in distant locations.”

“JDE is benefiting from a secure and agile infrastructure built on our Evolution Platform connectivity, cloud and security expertise. This approach is designed to accelerate its digital transformation and propel its business forward. The company has already seen major performance benefits with the ability to quickly turn up and add new sites to its network, and this is hopefully just the beginning of a fruitful partnership,” said Nemo Verbist, Senior Vice President Europe for Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 29,100 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 286 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2022. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new “Engage 2025” strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

