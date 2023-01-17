Health and Wellness Company Launches New Affiliate Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2023

Share Your Favorite USANA Products—and Earn

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in nutrition, recently launched its Affiliate Program—a new and exciting way to share USANA products and earn. This unique opportunity appeals to an even broader range of USANA customers and entrepreneurs.

"Creating this new Affiliate program allows USANA to diversify the people who share our products and ultimately reach more customers," said Kevin Guest, USANA CEO and chairman of the board. "As a company we are always finding ways to grow, adapt to evolving customer expectations, and drive change in the best possible ways—and our Affiliate experience should do just that."

USANA's Affiliate opportunity is currently available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Affiliates earn 15%–20% commissions on sales when they share USANA products through their personal links. By sharing the USANA brand and its unique benefits, Affiliates enjoy a compensation plan catered to their unique style. Sharing—and earning—has never been simpler.

"The Affiliate Program is an incredible opportunity for USANA to appeal to an entire market we've never tapped into before," said Jeannie Price, executive vice president of sales for the Americas, Europe & ANZ. "We're giving our customers the chance to earn while sharing the USANA products they love. How easy is that? This program has been a work in progress for quite some time, and I am so excited to get it started."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

SOURCE USANA

