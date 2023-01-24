8x8 Launches 8x8 Customer Labs Open Beta Program

8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the launch of its 8x8+Customer+Labs open beta program. Designed to give early access to 8x8 customers, the new program is an efficient and impactful way to engage end users to discuss product direction, deliver feedback, and measure usability of new products and features before release. Available to customers and users across different roles, the 8x8 Customer Labs program provides an opportunity to guide the direction of the 8x8+XCaaS%26trade%3B (eXperience Communications as a Service™) platform and to test and review new features before their release.

“Our participation in the 8x8 Frontdesk beta program was wonderful and provided incredible insights into the development process,” said Amanda Thompson at Bayside Group, one of Australia’s leading recruitment and business service companies. “Not only was it exciting to experience first-hand the new features and capabilities of the product, but it was also empowering to know that our feedback was valued and acted upon by 8x8.”

With the new program, customers will be able to provide immediate feedback and direction to 8x8, helping to accelerate:

  • Innovation – A customer-centric product development process focused around user needs and workflows, allowing 8x8 to innovate and enhance products to best support customer and user requirements.
  • Out of the box quality – Assures high quality products at release driven by collaborative and direct relationships with 8x8 customers to identify and quickly resolve issues.
  • Platform evolution – Direct, continuous customer feedback produces a scalable system that supports user-centric workflows, configurable, targeted modules, third-party integrations, and micro front-end architecture.

“Understanding the needs of our customers and listening to their feedback when it comes to developing new products or enhancing existing ones is so important – their input on the products and tools they use on a day-to-day basis to run their business is invaluable,” said Dhwani Soni, Global VP, Product Design & User Experience at 8x8, Inc. “This program provides our customers with a platform to have their voices heard and provide valuable feedback that helps guide our product development and drives innovation.”

As part of the 8x8 Customer Labs launch, 8x8 is introducing a new beta program for contact center supervisors who are current 8x8+Contact+Center customers. The 8x8+Supervisor+Workspace beta program will allow customers to test the upcoming product and provide direct feedback into its continued development, ensuring contact center leaders have the tools and data insights required to ensure their teams deliver superior customer experiences.

For more information, and to learn about early bird registration incentives, please visit 8x8+Customer+Labs.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

