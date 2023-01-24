New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced shareholders are now able to cast their proxy votes in advance of the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for January 31, 2023, at 11 am (EDT). An email and printed proxy cards have been sent to all shareholders of record with instructions on how to vote online or by mail.

If you did not receive an email with the voting instructions and believe you have, please email [email protected] .

The company has filed a Definitive Proxy Statement for shareholders to elect directors and ratify the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The Proxy also facilitates the introduction of any other business to be brought before the annual meeting for consideration.

Management is encouraging shareholder activism and invites shareholders to introduce any other business to be brought before the annual meeting for consideration.

“I am so pleased with iQSTEL’s performance in 2022,” said CEO Leandro Iglesias. “We achieved our 2022 $90 million annual revenue forecast (based on preliminary accounting) before year-end in addition to posting our first quarter with profit (Q3-2022) ahead of schedule. Management believes the company is a solid and viable candidate for an up-listing to Nasdaq in 2023. We further believe the company’s recent share price performance reflects the market’s overall performance and not solely iQSTEL’s performance. We remain optimistic that the company’s 2022 performance is far from yet being realized in the company’s share price.”

Mr. Iglesias added, “we recognize that the more than 18,000 iQSTEL shareholders are a tremendous resource and we encourage all shareholders to execute their vote to include introducing any other business to be brought before the annual meeting for consideration.”

In advance of the upcoming annual shareholder meeting, the company recently published a letter to shareholders from the CEO discussing iQSTEL’s $105 million 2023 revenue forecast, plans to further increase profitability after posting its first profits in Q3 2022, and the latest progress toward the company’s intended Nasdaq up-listing.

All information related to our first shareholders' meeting and our proxy vote is available on our website ( https://www.iqstel.com/investors/shareholdersmeeting ). The company will respond to all information inquiries emailed to its Investor Relations email, [email protected] .

