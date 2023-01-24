Informatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled the recipients of its inaugural Partner Awards program. The awards highlight a diverse cohort of Informatica’s 400-plus partner ecosystem and acknowledge their unique efforts to empower enterprises on their data management, cloud modernization, and digital transformation journeys in 2022.

Recipients were recognized across 22 key categories, including specialty categories such as cloud modernization, data governance and privacy, innovation, growth, and rising star. Partners have been nominated and selected based on the quality of their engagement with Informatica and our clients, partnership performance, and level of commitment and investment. The awards, in part, reflect a significant+revitalization Informatica made to its partner program, partner enablement and overall ease of doing business.

“We’re proud to have such a robust network of trusted, top-tier partners that understand the mission-critical solutions we provide and the mutual benefits we deliver to our community of end users,” said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer, Informatica. “Our deep collaboration with partners across all geographies and industries is an essential component of our brand recognition, go-to-market, and shared success, and I could not think of a more deserving group of recipients to mark our first awards. We are honored to recognize and celebrate them, and we look forward to expanding and strengthening our partnerships even further in the year ahead.”

Informatica Partner Award 2022 recipients:

Ecosystem Awards

Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year | Microsoft

Global Ecosystem Growth Partner of the Year | Amazon Web Services

Global Ecosystem Innovation Partner of the Year | Snowflake

Channel Partner Awards

Channel Partner of the Year | Pacific Data Integrators

Channel Rising Star Partner of the Year | LumenData

Channel Delivery Partner of the Year | NTT DATA

B360 Channel Partner of the Year | Infoverity

DG&P Channel Partner of the Year | Master Works

Cloud Modernization Channel Partner of the Year | Perficient

Regional Channel Awards

Channel Partner of the Year – North America | Huron

Channel Partner of the Year – Europe | Parsionate

Channel Partner of the Year – LATAM | MJV

Channel Partner of the Year – EMEA Emerging Markets | Master Works

Channel Partner of the Year – APJ | SCSK

Channel Partner of the Year – APJ Emerging Markets | ISK

GSI Awards

Global Partner of the Year | Deloitte

Global Innovation Partner of the Year | KPMG

Global Cloud Modernization Partner of the Year | Capgemini

Global Growth Partner of the Year | Tata Consultancy Services

Regional GSI Awards

GSI Partner of the Year – North America | Deloitte

GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA – LATAM | Capgemini

GSI Partner of the Year – APJ | Capgemini

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by Artificial Intelligence and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

