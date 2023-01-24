Experienced Restaurateur John Wise Joins Marcus Hotels & Resorts as Vice President of Food and Beverage

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With an eye toward expanding the excellence of its contemporary culinary operations, Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that highly regarded restaurateur John Wise has been appointed vice president of food and beverage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005816/en/

JohnWise_print-3552.jpg

John Wise, vice president of food and beverage at Marcus Hotels & Resorts (Photo: Business Wire)

Wise will play an integral role in leading and elevating the company’s multi-faceted restaurant, bar and group catering programs to deliver dynamic and extraordinary culinary experiences. This includes overseeing all hotel catered events and over 40 signature restaurants, bars and lounges across Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ 16 properties. He will report to Andrew Flack, chief commercial officer of Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

“Within our portfolio, our restaurants are distinctive community destinations, not just hotel amenities,” said Flack. “Through our imaginative restaurants, cafes, bars and event catering, guests and locals encounter compelling, award-winning culinary experiences during their visit. In John, we are adding a proven and innovative restaurateur who has the creativity, energy and experience to elevate our food and beverage program and build an independent restaurant and bar culture. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team as we continue to accelerate excellence in our business.”

Wise spent more than 27 years with Bartolotta Restaurants in Milwaukee, where for more than two decades he served as director of operations and managing partner of the company’s multi-restaurant operations. His leadership responsibilities included the recruitment and retention of service professionals, hundreds of annual catering and special events, new concept development and special partnerships.

Prior to joining Bartolotta Restaurants, Wise spent 13 years with the highly regarded national restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You in Chicago, including serving as director of catering. Throughout his career, Wise has opened more than 30 restaurants, built extensive relationships with some of the finest wineries in the world and hosted hundreds of events with dignitaries, celebrities, professional athletes, elected officials and others.

“During my career, I have had incredible opportunities to work with signature restaurants that span fine dining to casual concepts, nationally recognized brands and one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Wise. “At Marcus Hotels & Resorts, the restaurants and bars are interwoven within incredibly creative, distinctive food scenes. I am excited to begin working with our teams to continuously innovate our current offerings and explore opportunities to serve our guests and communities in ways that are new and different.”

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus+Restaurant+Group%2C featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fmedia.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,053 screens at 84 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005816r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005816/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.