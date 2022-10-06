Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Twenty-eighth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its twenty-eighth reperforming loan sale transaction. The deal, announced on October 6, 2022, included the sale of approximately 10,100 loans totaling $1.9 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), divided into five pools. The winning bidders were Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) for Pools 1, 2 and 3, JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. (Chase) for Pool 4, and PIF Onshore XXXV LP for Pool 5, each awarded individually. The transaction is expected to close by February 23, 2023. The pools were marketed with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as advisor

The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:

  • Pool 1: 1,433 loans with an aggregate UPB of $277,146,137; average loan size of $193,403; weighted average note rate of 3.65%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 48%.
  • Pool 2: 1,863 loans with an aggregate UPB of $358,187,845; average loan size of $192,264; weighted average note rate of 3.69 %; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 53%.
  • Pool 3: 3,709 loans with an aggregate UPB of $714,905,308; average loan size of $192,749; weighted average note rate of 3.66%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 52%.
  • Pool 4: 1,525 loans with an aggregate UPB of $274,843,043; average loan size of $180,225; weighted average note rate of 3.78%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 54%.
  • Pool 5: 1,562 loans with an aggregate UPB of $275,891,708; average loan size of $176,627; weighted average note rate of 3.87%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 52%.

The cover bids, which are the second highest bids per pool, were 86.01% of UPB (34.93% of BPO) for Pool 1, 83.50% of UPB (35.67% of BPO) for Pool 2, 79.58% of UPB (33.91% of BPO) for Pool 3, 79.55% of UPB (35.42% of BPO) for Pool 4, and 81.25% of UPB (35.26% of BPO) for Pool 5.

Reperforming loans are loans that have been or are currently delinquent but have reperformed for a period of time. The terms of Fannie Mae's reperforming loan sale require the buyer to offer loss mitigation options to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the closing of the reperforming loan sale. All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including forbearance arrangements and loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

favicon.png?sn=PH86721&sd=2023-01-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-the-results-of-its-twenty-eighth-reperforming-loan-sale-transaction-301722140.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH86721&Transmission_Id=202301171000PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH86721&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.