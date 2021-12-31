G WILLI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF JOSEPH WILLIGER AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YAVNE, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023

YAVNE, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, announced today that the Company's board of directors has appointed Mr. Joseph Williger, one of the Company's controlling shareholders and until now its Co-Chairman of the Board, as CEO to replace Mr. Erez Viner whose term of officer as CEO of the Company will end effective today. Mr. Viner will continue to provide his services to the company in the field of business development, logistic operation and leading the establishment of the company's new logistic center. Mr. Williger's appointment as CEO is subject to approval of the shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law, 5799-1999. The Company intends to convene a shareholder meeting for this purpose in the near future.

G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.co.il) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of a wide variety of over 600 food products world-wide. The Company's products are marketed and sold to approximately 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel, including to supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company markets most of its products under the brand name "Willi-Food," and some of its chilled and frozen products under the brand name "Euro European Dairies". Certain products are marketed under brand names of other manufacturers or under other brand names. In addition, the Company distributes some of its products on an exclusive basis

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: monetary risks including changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, in particular Arla Foods, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

G. Willi Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, CFO
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN88674&sd=2023-01-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-willi-announces-appointment-by-board-of-directors-of-joseph-williger-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301723515.html

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN88674&Transmission_Id=202301171020PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN88674&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.