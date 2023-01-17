Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting's Visceral New Horror Film 'The Outwaters' Heads to Theaters This February

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Bloody Disgusting, the team behind the mega-slasher box-office hit Terrifier 2, are back at it again with plans to release its visceral new horror film The Outwaters in theaters this February.

Cinedigm_Logo.jpg

A throwback to the early days of the found-footage genre, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting are releasing The Outwaters in theaters beginning February 9. The buzz around the film has been growing steadily since its successful festival run and culminated when its teaser trailer was shown ahead of Terrifier 2, this past October. Following its theatrical run, the Company plans to release The Outwaters exclusively on its horror streaming service as a SCREAMBOX Original.

The chaotic and disorienting feature was called "a rare gift in horror" and "something [viewers] haven't seen before" by Nightmarish Conjurings and described as "a straight-up descent into insanity" by Nightmare on Film Street.

Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, The Outwaters takes viewers off the beaten path and into their own nightmares. The film plays out over three memory cards found in a sun-drenched section of the Mojave Desert. The footage within is that of a foursome, who set out to make a music video while camping, led by a charismatic LA filmmaker. Their trip starts out uneventful, though their peace is occasionally disrupted by unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior. Then one night everything changes, sending the foursome on a mind-bending trip through terror.

During its festival run, the film took home the Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Unnamed Footage Festival and won Best Feature at The Dead of the Night Film Festival. The film also received rave reviews at these festivals, in addition to Panic Fest, The New Jersey Film Festival, Irish Film Institute Horrorthon and the Chattanooga Film Festival, placing The Outwaters at the top of horror fans must watch lists.

"It's been a longtime dream to make a 'scary movie,'" said Banfitch. "I'm grateful that people will have a chance to watch The Outwaters on the silver screen. Because we need that. All of us. Somehow, terror feels good in a place like this."

The Outwaters stars Banfitch, Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell and Leslie Ann Banfitch and features original music by Salem Belladonna. The film was produced by Beau J. Genot and Banfitch with Robert Abramoff serving as the executive producer.

Official Synopsis: Memory cards unearthed in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert tell the story of four travelers who vanished during a sun-drenched camping trip. One night, everything changes when the foursome is sent on a mind-bending voyage of unrelenting terror into a world of darkness that no human was ever meant to see.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/v6Du7TvNqvY

ABOUT CINEDIGM 
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

ABOUT SCREAMBOX
Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information.  SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.com.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti (New York)
Kevin Broderick (Los Angeles)
The Lippin Group for Cinedigm
[email protected]

Julie Milstead
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA88770&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinedigm-and-bloody-disgustings-visceral-new-horror-film-the-outwaters-heads-to-theaters-this-february-301723543.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88770&Transmission_Id=202301171050PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88770&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.