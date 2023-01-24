Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 25th, 2023

13 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (

TSXV:PGE, Financial)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 25th, 2023, at 9:35am PT | 12:35 ET.image.png

President and CEO Michael Rowley will provide a comprehensive overview and update on the Company and its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA, including anticipated Q1 catalysts such as exploration results, carbon dioxide sequestration initiatives and an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, in addition to technical and corporate objectives for 2023. Participants are invited to submit questions in advance to [email protected], or ask questions directly during the Q&A session after the presentation.

To register, click here

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present opportunities and communicate major announcements to the investment community in a time efficient manner.

Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, focused strategy and execution, and overall potential for long-term growth. The audience includes individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (

TSXV:PGE, Financial)(OTCQB:PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on current production of platinum group metals, nickel, copper, and other commodities by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater, and past production of chromium and other metals. The Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth, with an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource update expected early in 2023.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, which is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. The Company also holds the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director
Email: [email protected] Phone: (604) 357 4790
Web: http://criticalminerals.com TToll Free: (888) 432 0075

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Stillwater Critical Minerals



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735484/Stillwater-Critical-Minerals-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-January-25th-2023

